Greetings on opening of 1st TAFISA World Martial Arts Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads in part:

“In my opinion, it is quite logical that Russia is hosting this large-scale and massive tournament because martial arts have always been very popular in this country, and we are rightfully proud of an entire galaxy of talented athletes, winners and medalists of the most prestigious competitions.

Today, Ulyanovsk Region hospitably welcomes participants from many countries of the world who will have to display their levels of physical fitness, courage and willpower and, of course, a striving to win in an honest and uncompromising struggle. I am confident that the Festival will become a real celebration of sports and friendship, and that it will allow those present to gain an insight into the history and unique legacy of national martial arts schools and will help promote the values of a healthy and active lifestyle and efforts to expand and strengthen international humanitarian contacts.”

Ulyanovsk Region will host the 1st TAFISA World Martial Arts Festival on September 13–17, 2019. About 40 different types of martial arts and unarmed combat sports will be presented at the event.

