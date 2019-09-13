In Dmitrov, near Moscow, police detained bank employees suspected of fraud with loans

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the criminal investigation division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Dmitrovsky Urban District detained members of a group suspected of fraud with loans.

The police found that the offenders, who included employees of one of the banks, found a man leading an asocial lifestyle, and for a small remuneration offered him to apply to a financial institution for a mortgage loan to buy an apartment in Moscow. The offenders provided the borrower with fake documents to make a fictitious transaction. After the loan was approved and the funds transferred, the group members stole 7.7 million rubles from the bank cell.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, the suspects were identified and detained by police officers at their places of residence. They turned to be six residents of the Dmitrovsky District, aged from 31 to 38, one of whom had been previously convicted. On this fact, the Investigative Administration of the MIA Administration has initiated a criminal case under Article 159.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Credit fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. Currently, with regard to two of the detainees, placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure and with regard to three others – a subscription of their own recognizance and proper behavior, one was placed under house arrest.

Police officers are conducting further activities aimed at establishing the involvement of the defendants in the criminal case in the commission of similar unlawful acts in the Moscow Region, as well as at locating the man who had received the mortgage loan.

