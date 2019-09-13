In Krasnodar, police returned stolen property to famous football player

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar detained a man suspected of theft of expensive watches belonging to a famous football player.

According to investigators, the offender illegally entered into the house of a player of a football club of the city of Krasnodar through a window and stole 12 wristwatches worth in total about 23 million rubles.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In order to establish the actual circumstances of the incident, the police studied the recordings from the security cameras, interviewed possible eyewitnesses and identified the car in which the suspect was traveling.

As a result of operational-search measures, a previously convicted local resident was detained on suspicion of committing the crime. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

According to available information, the detainee managed to sell several of the stolen watches, and he hid the rest in the basement of an abandoned building near his home. The stolen property was seized by the police and transferred to the rightful owner.

The preliminary criminal investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

