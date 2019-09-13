In Yaroslavl, Transport Police seized from illegal trafficking opioid drugs with total weight of more than 700 grams

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

During the operational-search activities aimed at finding persons involved in drug trafficking, a 39-year-old resident of the Orenburg Region was identified by officers of the transport police on the platform of the railway station Yaroslavl Glavny.

During a personal search of the offender there was discovered a plastic jar with a white substance and four transparent bags, each of which contained 50 packages with the same substance. Forensic experts, having examined the seized substance, issued a verdict: the jar and packages contained a potent narcotic drug heroin with a total weight of more than 700 grams. In accordance with applicable law, this is a large amount.

It was established that the female drug-dealer planned to earn extra money in a prohibited way, distributing “white death” through caches made in the central regions of Russia. The investigation division of the Northern Linear Administration on Transport of the MIA of Russia has initiated a criminal case against the offender on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against the detained cache-filler.

