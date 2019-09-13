Negotiations with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

13 September 2019

Belarus will continue developing friendly relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is in Belarus on an official visit for the first time.

“Belarus and the UAE are connected by longstanding kind and friendly relations. I am very happy to welcome you in Belarus,” the head of state said.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, there are no problems and points of concern in the relations between the two countries. “I think that our relations will be further developing in this friendly manner. The economy and trade are the foundation of any political relations. We can do a lot in this field. I am convinced that your visit to Belarus will give a serous impetus in the economy, trade and investment,” the head of state said.

“We will find avenues for cooperation. There are no closed topics in Belarus-UAE relations,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The head of state emphasized that this is the first visit of the crown prince to Belarus. “You’ve just said that you like Belarus and our people. You can come and have a rest in our country any time. Moreover, the weather is tough in the UAE in summer and early autumn, from our point of view, – 40 degrees above zero or even higher. Therefore, we can provide all services for your comfortable stay in Belarus,” the President said.

“You have visited many countries. This is your first visit to Belarus. Please believe me, Belarus is not an alien country for you. Besides, you have your own house here,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

After the meeting with the Belarusian head of state the crown prince of Abu Dhabi planted a tree on the Alley of Distinguished Guests near the Palace of Independence.

MIL OSI