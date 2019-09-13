PJSC Plus Bank common equity ratio declined (12.09.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

PJSC Plus Bank common equity ratio declined

Pursuant to the requirements of Clause 2.3.4 of Bank of Russia Regulation No. 646-P, dated 4 July 2018, ‘On the Methodology for Measuring Equity Capital of Credit Institutions (Basel III)’, the Bank of Russia informs that according to the financial statements of the credit institution PJSC Plus Bank (Registration No. 1189), its common equity adequacy ratio (N1.1) was below the level specified in Clause 2.3.4 of the Regulation on an aggregate basis for six and more business days within 30 consecutive business days during the period from 21 August 2019 to 26 August 2019.

PJSC Plus Bank agreed to place information on the aggregate amount of terminated liabilities (USD 32,000,000) under subordinated interbank loan agreements required for the recovery of the value of the Bank’s common equity ratio to the level no less than 5.125%.

12 September 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI