The President will visit Turkey on September 16

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Further joint efforts on reaching a long-term settlement in the Syrian Arab Republic will be considered during the talks with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

The participants plan to discuss, in part, measures on finally eliminating the terrorist threat in Idlib and the northwest of Syria, promoting the political process, primarily in the context of forming and launching the Constitutional Committee, and resolving humanitarian issues, including steps to facilitate the return of refugees and IDPs.

In addition, the Russian President is to have bilateral meetings with the leaders of Turkey and Iran.

