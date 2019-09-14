Greetings to Zolotoy Vityaz International Forum of Slavic Arts

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”Since its establishment, your forum has become an authoritative and popular venue for a comprehensive professional dialogue between representatives of various spheres and an exchange of interesting ideas and opinions. Its eventful and exciting programme attracts a large number of visitors and enriches the scope of the national public and cultural life.

I am confident that the events of this year’s forum, which has brought together fans of theatre, cinema, fine arts and literature, will be held at a high level and remembered for their positive and inspiring atmosphere, and will also serve to promote values of patriotism, respect for our authentic historic and cultural traditions among the younger generations, and will contribute to the development of international humanitarian cooperation.“

