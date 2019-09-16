Greetings to 2019 St Petersburg Open International Tennis Tournament

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is gratifying that your tournament has developed steadily, bringing together both international sports stars and young athletes from around the world and becoming one of the most important and eagerly anticipated events on the international tennis calendar. This achievement is due to the tournament’s organisers, who keep up high organisational standards and are doing their best to improve the sports infrastructure, boosting spectator numbers and increasing the tournament’s rating.

Such large-scale and impressive events as this tournament attract the interest and attention of a great many people, help popularise tennis as well as healthy and active living, especially among young people.”

