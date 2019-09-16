Igor Zubov introduced new chiefs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic and for the Republic of Mari El

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov introduced to the staff the Ministers of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic and for the Republic of Mari El.

In Cheboksary, Igor Zubov, when introducing the new leader of the Chuvash police, Major General of Police Viktor Shmetkov, who had been appointed to that position by Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of September 7, 2019, described him as a highly qualified, demanding person with high morals.

Also, State Secretary – Deputy Minister pointed out a number of areas in which it was important to intensify the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic, and presented departmental awards to distinguished officers.

Later, in Yoshkar-Ola, Igor Zubov held a meeting at which he introduced to the senior staff and personnel Major General of Police Sergey Volchkov, who had been appointed to the position of Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mari El by the same Decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

In his speech, State Secretary – Deputy Minister noted the professionalism and experience of the newly appointed chief of the republican ministry. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Sergey Volchkov, the Mari Police would be able to achieve high results in operational activities.For reference: Viktor Anatolyevich Shmetkov was born in 1963 in the city of Astrakhan. In 1985 he graduated from the Astrakhan State Technical Institute of the Fishing Industry and Economy, and in 1996 – from the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.He started his service in internal affairs bodies in 1985 as a Junior Inspector of a fire fighting unit of the Fire Administration of the Internal Affairs Administration of the Astrakhan Region Executive Committee.Since October 2008, he was Deputy Chief of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Astrakhan Region – chief of staff; in July 2011, he was appointed to the position of Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region.From February 2015 until his new appointment, he served as Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region.Sergey Aleksandrovich Volchkov was born on November 28, 1962 in the city of Ulyanovsk, he served in the internal troops of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs.In 1985, he moved to the internal affairs bodies, and started his service there as a private at the Zheleznodorozhny District Division of Internal Affairs of Ulyanovsk.From 2003 to 2009, he was one of the leaders of the criminal police service, and on July 3, 2009 he was appointed to the position of First Deputy Chief of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region – Chief of the Criminal Police. From 2013 and to the present moment, Sergey Aleksandrovich served as Head of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region.

