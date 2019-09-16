Restructuring of Bank ZENIT, Devon-Credit Bank and Lipetskcombank (13.09.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Restructuring of Bank ZENIT, Devon-Credit Bank and Lipetskcombank

Pursuant to Part 5 of Article 23 of Federal Law No. 395-1, dated 2 December 1990, ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’, the Western Market Access Centre of the Bank of Russia’s Department for Market Access and Activity Termination of Financial Institutions announces the launch of a restructuring of PJSC Bank ZENIT (Registration No. 3255 assigned by the Bank of Russia) through its merger with PJSC Devon-Credit Bank (Registration No. 1972 assigned by the Bank of Russia) and PJSC Bank for Social Development and Construction Lipetskcombank (Registration No. 1242 assigned by the Bank of Russia).

13 September 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI