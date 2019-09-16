Russian cities to host exhibitions on Bank of Russia’s museum collections

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
From September to November 2019, passers-by and visitors will be able to enjoy the exhibitions Bank Premises, 250 Years of Russian Banknotes, and the Magic of Theatre that will be installed on central pedestrian streets and boulevards, in libraries, theatres and exhibition centres across 23 Russian cities. The Bank of Russia has a rich history, many of its branches are housed in historic listed buildings, and its museum contains fascinating collections. The 37 forthcoming exhibitions have the aim of opening this all up to the general public in cities throughout Russia including Kazan, Belgorod, Nizhny Novgorod, Pskov, Kursk, Arkhangelsk, Kostroma, Bryansk, Veliky Novgorod, Vologda, Vladivostok, Vladimir, Yoshkar-Ola, Ivanovo, Izhevsk, Kaliningrad, Ryazan, Saratov, Syktyvkar, Tver, Penza, and Petrozavodsk.
The interiors of ancient buildings in these cities where Russia’s main bank operates will be open to the public, and visitors will be able to explore Russia’s history through its money and see unique collections of Russian coins.
All the exhibitions will be of the highest artistic quality. The exhibits will be displayed alongside images and interesting facts.
Bank Premises
Belgorod, September 10-29, Belgorodsky Arbat (Ulitsa 50-Letiya Belgorodskoy Oblasti), 32 paintings
Kazan, September 23-October 4, Ulitsa Baumana (the city’s central pedestrian street), 23 images
Kostroma, September 23-November 30, Alleya Kultury, Prospect Mira, 40 images
Kursk, October 1-15, Ulitsa Lenina, a photo exhibition installed on advertising stands (lightboxes), 25 images
Nizhny Novgorod, November 1-30, Exhibition Centre of the Avtozavodsky District of N. Novgorod, 28 images
Nizhny Novgorod, September 12-30, the Library named after A.S. Makarenko (in the ‘Obyektiv’ exhibition hall), 28 images
Pskov, December 9-27, Pskov State University, 20 images
The Magic of Theatre
Arkhangelsk, October 15-December 17, Arkhangelsk Regional Scientific Library named after N.A. Dobrolyubov, 10-12 images
Bryansk, October 10-November 10, Bryansk Drama Theatre, 2nd floor, 19 images
Veliky Novgorod, October 8-29, the large reading room of the Novgorod Regional Universal Scientific Library, 19 images
Vladivostok, September 17-October 8, Mariinsky Theatre (Vladivostok branch), 5th floor, 19 images
Vladimir, October 7-18, Vladimir Regional Academic Drama Theatre, 2nd floor, 10 images
Vladimir, October 21-November 1, Vladimir Regional Library For Children And Youth, 10 images
Vologda, October 15-November 15, Vologda Drama Theatre
Ivanovo, October 7-31, Ivanovsky State Regional Theatre Complex, in the lobby, 19 images
Ivanovo, November 1-27, Ivanovo State Philharmonic, 2nd floor, 19 images
Izhevsk, October 21-November 3, the Library named after N. A. Nekrasov, in the conference room, 12 images
Yoshkar-Ola, September 4-26, Blagoveshchenskaya Tower Cultural and Exhibition Centre, 19 images
Kaliningrad, September 16-28, Children’s Puppet Theatre, 19 images
Kaliningrad, October 7-20, Municipal Autonomous Educational Institution Gymnasium No. 11, 19 images
Kursk, September 28, Kursk State Philharmonic, 1st floor (second Open Day space), free entry, 19 images
Moscow, November 1-7, State Public Historical Library of Russia, 2nd floor, 20 images
Penza, July 24-September 24, Penza Regional Library named after M.Yu. Lermontov, 2nd floor, 8 images
Petrozavodsk, September 17-27, the National Theatre of the Republic of Karelia, 19 images
Pskov, October 7-31, Pskov Drama Theatre named after A.S. Pushkin
Ryazan, September 14-18, Ryazan Puppet Theatre, 2nd floor, 20 images
St. Petersburg, September 10-27, Russian State Academic Drama Theatre named after A.S. Pushkin (Alexandrinsky Theatre), New Stage, 19 images
St. Petersburg, November 14-30, Russian State Academic Drama Theatre named after A.S. Pushkin (Alexandrinsky Theatre), New Stage, 19 images
Saratov, October 1-31,Saratov Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, blue lounge, 14 images
Syktyvkar, October 1-15, State Academic Drama Theatre named after V. Savin (part of the 3rd Northern Theatre Festival), 19 images
Tver, September 4-22, Tver Regional Academic Drama Theatre, 2nd floor, 12 images
250 Years of Russian Banknotes
Vladivostok, October 15-31, Congress and Exhibition Centre of the Far Eastern Federal University, bldg. B, level 6, 26 images
Ivanovo, September 9-25, Ivanovo State Polytechnic University, lecture hall building, 3rd floor, 19 images
Moscow, November 8-13, State Public Historical Library of Russia, 2nd floor, 20 images
Nizhny Novgorod, October 1-30, Moskovskaya metro station, 32 images
Nizhny Novgorod, November 1-30, Exhibition Centre of the Avtozavodsky District of N. Novgorod, 32 images
Pskov, November 11-30, Prostoria Sports and Entertainment Park, 20 images
