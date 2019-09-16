Russian cities to host exhibitions on Bank of Russia’s museum collections

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

From September to November 2019, passers-by and visitors will be able to enjoy the exhibitions Bank Premises, 250 Years of Russian Banknotes, and the Magic of Theatre that will be installed on central pedestrian streets and boulevards, in libraries, theatres and exhibition centres across 23 Russian cities. The Bank of Russia has a rich history, many of its branches are housed in historic listed buildings, and its museum contains fascinating collections. The 37 forthcoming exhibitions have the aim of opening this all up to the general public in cities throughout Russia including Kazan, Belgorod, Nizhny Novgorod, Pskov, Kursk, Arkhangelsk, Kostroma, Bryansk, Veliky Novgorod, Vologda, Vladivostok, Vladimir, Yoshkar-Ola, Ivanovo, Izhevsk, Kaliningrad, Ryazan, Saratov, Syktyvkar, Tver, Penza, and Petrozavodsk.

The interiors of ancient buildings in these cities where Russia’s main bank operates will be open to the public, and visitors will be able to explore Russia’s history through its money and see unique collections of Russian coins.

All the exhibitions will be of the highest artistic quality. The exhibits will be displayed alongside images and interesting facts.

Bank Premises

Belgorod, September 10-29, Belgorodsky Arbat (Ulitsa 50-Letiya Belgorodskoy Oblasti), 32 paintings

Kazan, September 23-October 4, Ulitsa Baumana (the city’s central pedestrian street), 23 images

Kostroma, September 23-November 30, Alleya Kultury, Prospect Mira, 40 images

Kursk, October 1-15, Ulitsa Lenina, a photo exhibition installed on advertising stands (lightboxes), 25 images

Nizhny Novgorod, November 1-30, Exhibition Centre of the Avtozavodsky District of N. Novgorod, 28 images

Nizhny Novgorod, September 12-30, the Library named after A.S. Makarenko (in the ‘Obyektiv’ exhibition hall), 28 images

Pskov, December 9-27, Pskov State University, 20 images

The Magic of Theatre

Arkhangelsk, October 15-December 17, Arkhangelsk Regional Scientific Library named after N.A. Dobrolyubov, 10-12 images

Bryansk, October 10-November 10, Bryansk Drama Theatre, 2nd floor, 19 images

Veliky Novgorod, October 8-29, the large reading room of the Novgorod Regional Universal Scientific Library, 19 images

Vladivostok, September 17-October 8, Mariinsky Theatre (Vladivostok branch), 5th floor, 19 images

Vladimir, October 7-18, Vladimir Regional Academic Drama Theatre, 2nd floor, 10 images

Vladimir, October 21-November 1, Vladimir Regional Library For Children And Youth, 10 images

Vologda, October 15-November 15, Vologda Drama Theatre

Ivanovo, October 7-31, Ivanovsky State Regional Theatre Complex, in the lobby, 19 images

Ivanovo, November 1-27, Ivanovo State Philharmonic, 2nd floor, 19 images

Izhevsk, October 21-November 3, the Library named after N. A. Nekrasov, in the conference room, 12 images

Yoshkar-Ola, September 4-26, Blagoveshchenskaya Tower Cultural and Exhibition Centre, 19 images

Kaliningrad, September 16-28, Children’s Puppet Theatre, 19 images

Kaliningrad, October 7-20, Municipal Autonomous Educational Institution Gymnasium No. 11, 19 images

Kursk, September 28, Kursk State Philharmonic, 1st floor (second Open Day space), free entry, 19 images

Moscow, November 1-7, State Public Historical Library of Russia, 2nd floor, 20 images

Penza, July 24-September 24, Penza Regional Library named after M.Yu. Lermontov, 2nd floor, 8 images

Petrozavodsk, September 17-27, the National Theatre of the Republic of Karelia, 19 images

Pskov, October 7-31, Pskov Drama Theatre named after A.S. Pushkin

Ryazan, September 14-18, Ryazan Puppet Theatre, 2nd floor, 20 images

St. Petersburg, September 10-27, Russian State Academic Drama Theatre named after A.S. Pushkin (Alexandrinsky Theatre), New Stage, 19 images

St. Petersburg, November 14-30, Russian State Academic Drama Theatre named after A.S. Pushkin (Alexandrinsky Theatre), New Stage, 19 images

Saratov, October 1-31,Saratov Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, blue lounge, 14 images

Syktyvkar, October 1-15, State Academic Drama Theatre named after V. Savin (part of the 3rd Northern Theatre Festival), 19 images

Tver, September 4-22, Tver Regional Academic Drama Theatre, 2nd floor, 12 images

250 Years of Russian Banknotes

Vladivostok, October 15-31, Congress and Exhibition Centre of the Far Eastern Federal University, bldg. B, level 6, 26 images

Ivanovo, September 9-25, Ivanovo State Polytechnic University, lecture hall building, 3rd floor, 19 images

Moscow, November 8-13, State Public Historical Library of Russia, 2nd floor, 20 images

Nizhny Novgorod, October 1-30, Moskovskaya metro station, 32 images

Nizhny Novgorod, November 1-30, Exhibition Centre of the Avtozavodsky District of N. Novgorod, 32 images

Pskov, November 11-30, Prostoria Sports and Entertainment Park, 20 images

13 September 2019

MIL OSI