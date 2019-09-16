Statistical data of the 12th BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey is published “Turnover structure of Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Market” (16.09.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Statistical data of the 12th BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey is published “Turnover structure of Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Market”

For the purpose of monitoring modern trends of global foreign exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets and improving quality of financial statistics, in collaboration with the central and national banks of developed and emerging countries the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has been conducting the Triennial Central Bank Survey of foreign exchange and OTC derivatives every three years since 1986. Employing best international practice and experiences the BIS has been developing and updating the methodology for evaluating the size and structure of global foreign exchange and OTC derivatives markets.

In 2019 the Bank of Russia participates in the 12th Triennial Central Bank Survey. In accordance with the methodology developed by the BIS and available on the BIS official website http://www.bis.org/statistics/triennialrep/guidelines_cbanks.htm, the Bank of Russia publishes “Turnover structure of Foreign Exchange and Derivatives Market” (part I of the Survey) on the official website of the Bank of Russia in section “Statistics” / “Financial Markets” / “Foreign Exchange Market” / “Triennial Central Bank Survey”.

The survey is compiled based on the reporting form 0409701 “The foreign exchange and money markets transactions report” and Data of Moscow Exchange.

Active participants on the Foreign Exchange market and Derivatives Market were chosen to be respondents for the Triennial Central Bank Survey by the Bank of Russia. The list of selected respondents will be available on the official website of BIS http://www.bis.org/statistics/triennialrep/guidelines_cbanks.htm.

The results of the 2019 Triennial Central Bank Survey of foreign exchange and OTC derivatives markets will be published on the official website of BIS http://www.bis.org/publ/rpfx19.htm.

16 September 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI