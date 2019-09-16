Trilateral summit on settlement in Syria

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan Recep TayyipPresident of Turkey and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani Rouhani HassanPresident of Iran took part in a trilateral summit on the settlement in Syria. The meeting started with a photo op.

The leaders of the guarantor states of the Astana process on the settlement in Syria discussed issues related to the political process being carried out by the Syrians with the support of the United Nations, completing the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and launching its work, the humanitarian situation, assistance for refugees and the restoration of the country’s infrastructure.

Following the talks, the leaders of the three countries made press statements.

