“Children in the Arts: Painting, Graphics, and Porcelain in the 19th and 20th Centuries” exhibition opens in Magistralny

Source: Gazprom

Background

Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, operates gas and gas condensate production and treatment facilities and acts as an engineering and construction customer for the pre-development of gas and condensate fields in the Irkutsk Region, with Gazprom acting as the license holder.

The Kovyktinskoye gas and condensate field, with Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk acting as its development operator since 2011, serves as a resource base for the Power of Siberia project along with the Chayandinskoye gas and condensate field in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

The company’s production subdivisions are based in the Zhigalovsky and Kazachinsko-Lensky Districts of the Irkutsk Region.

The ISO 14001:2004 environmental management system is in effect at Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk. The company employs over 300 people. It is headquartered in Irkutsk.

In 2010, Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk and the Ministry of Culture and Archives of the Irkutsk Region signed the Agreement of Cooperation according to which the company would support traditional and new arts and cultural projects having great significance for the region.

Since 2012, Gazprom Dobycha Irkutsk has been funding exhibitions organized by the Vladimir Sukachev Irkutsk State Art Museum in the Kazachinsko-Lensky District of the Irkutsk Region.

