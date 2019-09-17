Meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

17 September 2019

The interest of the USA in the region of Eastern Europe is good, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale in Minsk on 17 September.

“It is a pleasure to see you here, not only in Belarus, but also in Eastern Europe. I am pleased to mention the following: it shows that the USA has finally paid attention not only to Europe in general but also to Belarus,” the head of state said.

“In this difficult time your interest in this region is reassuring,” the Belarusian leader added.

“Perhaps, we are in thrall to certain mass media insinuations. But it seems to us in Belarus that Europe and the planet in general are facing difficult times,” the head of state believes.

He remarked that they often blame the USA for it. “However, we understand that it never happens in life that one is always to blame and the rest are pure angels. Probably, all of us are responsible for what is going on in the world,” the President said.

“I am convinced that your visit will give an opportunity at least to the Belarusian government and Belarusian people to take a more objective look at the world on the assumption of the information that I hope to get from a very informed person,” the head of state said.

MIL OSI