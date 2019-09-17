Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On September 17, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the U.S. delegation headed by the Under Secretary of State of the United States of America for Political Affairs, David Hale.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a broad range of issues of Belarus – U.S. relations, including development of contacts between the Foreign Ministries. An exchange of opinions on topical questions of regional and international security has taken place.

