On September 18, Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives Supervisory Board

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Participants in the meeting will review the results of implementing the Agency’s new strategy for 2019–2021, including the creation of a platform to work with entrepreneurs’ proposals and a platform for exchanging the best practices for social and economic development. The President issued instructions to develop relevant projects following the St Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly.

Participants in the meeting will also discuss a series of new initiatives of the Agency, related, in particular, to promoting the best Russian projects and practices abroad.

Prior to the Supervisory Board meeting, Vladimir Putin will tour an exhibition of the Agency’s projects.

