Vladimir Kolokoltsev will attend 39th conference of Association of National Police of ASEAN Member Countries (ASEANAPOL) in Hanoi

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in Hanoi to attend the 39th conference of the Association of National Police of ASEAN Member Countries (ASEANAPOL).

The program of the visit also includes a meeting with the Minister of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, To Lam,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

