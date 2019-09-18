Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets the Ambassador of China

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

18-09-2019

On September 18, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Belarus, Cui Qiming.

During the meeting, the interlocutors addressed a number of issues of Belarusian-Chinese political and humanitarian cooperation, practical aspects of the interaction between Belarus and China in international organizations, as well as exchanged views on the important issues on the international agenda.

The Deputy Minister drew the attention of the Ambassador to the participation of Chinese representatives in the upcoming regular “Minsk Dialogue” conference in Minsk to be held on October 7-9. A.Dapkiunas noted that the informal discussion format of the conference, in addition to official contacts between the two states, offers a useful platform for developing effective solutions to the pressing issues of regional and world politics.

Within the framework of the bilateral intergovernmental committee for cooperation, Belarusian and Chinese diplomats discussed the process of preparing and agreeing on a joint comprehensive roadmap between Belarus and China in the near future.

