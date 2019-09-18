First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Yeudachenka participates in the conference “Doing business with IKEA”

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

18-09-2019

On September 18, 2019 the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Yeudachenka, took part in the conference “Doing Business with IKEA” in Minsk organized by IKEA with the assistance of the Embassy of Belarus in Sweden.

In his speech, A. Yeudachenka positively emphasized the results of IKEA activity in Belarus and its’ plans to increase purchases in Belarus up to 300 mln euro until 2021. The First Deputy Minister noted that cooperation with the above world’s largest furniture retailer, is an example of our country’s integration in the world economy.

The management of a number of Belarusian furniture, woodworking and light industry companies participated in the conference.

