Meeting with heads of technology projects and NTI companies

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends.

We traditionally hold meetings of this kind as part of the Agency of Strategic Initiatives’ events. We continue to develop this agency and I think it was the right decision to create it.

As we move forward, things are becoming more interesting, diverse and useful for those who are involved in this and for whom all this is being done. I just looked at what was presented.

As I understand it, far from all ASI projects are presented here, but all areas of its activity are extremely important, involving modern technologies, end-to-end technologies, artificial intelligence and unmanned vehicles. They ultimately lead to the solution of social issues, also with the help of modern services, modern information platforms. All this is extremely important, extremely interesting and useful.

So let us exchange ideas, opinions, or even better – proposals on what else needs to be done, so that the progress is even more stable, steadier, and that we achieve our goals as quickly as possible.

To be continued.

MIL OSI