On September 19 the President will visit Udmurtia

Source: President of Russia

On September 19, Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to the Republic of Udmurtia. The agenda of the President’s trip to Izhevsk includes events devoted to Gunsmith Day, participation in the plenary session of the 2nd National Gunsmith Forum and a visit to the Kalashnikov Youth Technology Park, which has recently opened in Izhevsk.

The President will also hold a meeting of the Military Industrial Commission, following which the Defence Ministry will sign a number of contracts with Udmurtian defence companies.

