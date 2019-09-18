Visit to ASI Design Bureau exhibition

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

At the Quantum Communications stand, the President was shown the quantum key distribution device that makes it possible to acquire an absolutely secret identical shared key in two separate points and to convey encrypted messages.

At the Education for Economic Leadership venue, the President was told about the results of the educational programme for almost 140 Russian universities. The project is aimed at training leaders and teams for work on new digital global markets.

At the Health. Longevity. Family stand, Vladimir Putin learned about ASI projects aimed at improving the quality of life for the older generation and Skills of the Wise professional skills contests.

The Urban Development venue presented a programme of support for public initiatives on developing urban spaces 100 City Leaders, and the project Russian Fairs aimed at restoring fairs in all Russian regions and developing inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations.

At the Accelerated Technological Development stand, the head of state was told about the National Technological Development project and targeted selection of technological projects in the New Business area, such as exoskeletons for medical rehabilitation and industrial use; a laser complex for treating surfaces of articles of complex shape; an intellectual platform that allows major companies to reduce the time and cost of putting their information infrastructure into operation; a railway wheelset that will reduce the pressure on tracks and enhance speed.

The ASI Ecosystem stand demonstrated the potential of the agency’s services, in part, the working algorithm of a digital platform for processing entrepreneurs’ proposals. It also presented Smarteka, a library of smart solutions and best practices designed to help the regions implement national projects.

MIL OSI