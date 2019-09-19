First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Yeudachenka meets the Head of the EU Delegation to Belarus

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On September 19, 2019 the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Yeudachenka, met with the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Belarus, Dirk Schuebel.

During the meeting, the parties discussed main areas of cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the European Union, including interactions in the spheres of trade and economy, access of Belarusian goods to the European market, attracting investments, Belarus’ accession to the World Trade Organization.

