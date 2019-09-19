Greetings on 100th anniversary of Osipov State Academic Folk Instruments Orchestra of Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This anniversary is a landmark event in the history of national music. Founded by outstanding cultural workers, educators and enthusiasts, the Orchestra has come a long and eventful way, won the admiration of audiences at the best concert halls around the world and set an example of establishing creative teams of folk performers in many regions of the country and for launching courses and departments at specialised education institutions.

It is important that, just like decades ago, the Orchestra employs true professionals who are dedicated to their calling, high artistic ideals and values. While preserving its unique nature and commitment to the magnificent traditions of famous predecessors, the Orchestra continues to develop and thrills the public with its rich repertoire and the outstanding professionalism of its performers.”

