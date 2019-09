Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This spectacular, beautiful and convincing victory has made you a nine-time world champion. Your formula for success included the highest level of training, your strong character, self-confidence and, of course, the support of your coaches, family and friends, as well as all Russian rhythmic gymnastics fans who were always right behind you and who supported you on your way to your gold medal.”

