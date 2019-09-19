Greetings to International Bread Forum Bread Means Peace

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is gratifying that the generous and hospitable land of Kaluga is once again becoming the venue for this high-profile and vibrant project. The forum has brought together representatives of the cooperative movement from dozens of countries. I must note that the activity of consumer cooperatives, based on mutual assistance, social responsibility and individual initiative, largely contributes to the growth of the economy and entrepreneurial activity, the qualitative development of agribusiness and rural areas, the creation of jobs and improving people’s living standards.

The festive events celebrating baking and pastry art are sure to be a wonderful gift for visitors, for everyone who wants to get to know the culture, folk customs and cuisine of different nations.

I am certain that the forum will contribute to strengthening international humanitarian and business cooperation, contacts in agriculture, the food industry, tourism, and consumer cooperation. It will serve to popularise national culinary traditions, increase youth interest in the history and heritage of their ancestors and in the sights and landmarks of Kaluga Region. It will remain in your memory as a great event focused on human contacts and values such as friendship, openness and mutual respect, the emergence of new promising ideas and proposals.”

