Meeting with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

19 September 2019

Belarus is ready to host sports competitions of any level, including the UEFA Super Cup, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Aleksander Ceferin on 19 September.

The Belarusian President stressed that the discussion of the 2022 UEFA Super Cup is currently in progress, and if Minsk will be chosen as the host city, Belarus will do its best to host the event at the highest level.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked UEFA for assistance in the popularization of football in Belarus. “We hope that your election as the President of the union will help enhance our relations and contacts, will ensure mutual understanding in all areas. However, I cannot say that we had any problems in the past,” the head of state said.

“UEFA has always responded to our requests and always helped us, especially in the development of children’s sport. The union has never criticized for the non-targeted use of funds, for not helping children and not supporting football,” the Belarusian President continued.

Aleksandr Lukashenko assured that Belarus will continue doing it in the future.

The President added that Belarus has never hosted big football events. “Therefore, if the Union of European Football Associations will consider the option, please remember that our country is ready to host continental competitions of any level.”

According to the head of state, it is a pleasure for him to meet with Aleksander Ceferin who is representing his favorite sport.

