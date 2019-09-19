Moscow Exchange trading schedule for 2020 holidays

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces its trading schedule for New Year’s and other public holidays in 2020.

The FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bond, Money, Derivatives and Standartised OTC Derivatives Markets will operate as usual on 3, 6 and 8 January and 5 May 2020.

On those days, all instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with “today” settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day.

31 December 2019 is a non-trading day on all MOEX markets.

On 1-2, 4-5 and 7 January, 24 February, 9 March, 1, 4 and 11 May, 12 June, 4 November 2020, all Moscow Exchange markets will be closed.

