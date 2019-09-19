The Coordinated Direct Investment Survey of the Russian Federation — Inward Direct Investment Position

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

External Debt of the Russian Federation (Estimate) 11/07/2019

External Debt of the Russian Federation

External Debt of the Russian Federation in Domestic and Foreign Currencies

View allClose

2012-2019

2005-2012

External Debt of the Russian Federation by Maturity and Financial Instruments

View allClose

2014-2019

2003-2013

Gross External Debt Position of the Russian Federation: Short-Term Remaining Maturity

Currency Composition of External Debt of the Russian Federation

External Debt of the Russian Federation (Analytical Presentation) 26/07/2019

External Debt of the Russian Federation in Domestic and Foreign Currencies (Detailed Analytical Presentation)

International Investment Position on External Debt of the Russian Federation

View allClose

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

Net External Debt Position of the Russian Federation by Sector

View allClose

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2006-2011

Payment Schedule of External Debt of the Russian Federation 18/07/2019

Interest Payment Schedule of External Debt of the Russian Federation 18/07/2019

External Debt Sustainability Ratios of the Russian Federation 18/07/2019

Transactions in Loans by Russian Financial Organizations (Except Banks), Nonfinancial Corporations and Households by Currency

View allClose

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

Transactions in Loans by Russian Financial Organizations (Except Banks), Nonfinancial Corporations and Households by Country of Nonresident Registration

View allClose

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

Corporate External Debt of the Russian Federation in the Form of Loans and Deposits Received through Issuance of Eurobonds and Other Debt Securities by Nonresidents for the Benefit of Russia’s Residents

MIL OSI