Vladimir Kolokoltsev spoke at the 39th ASEANAPOL Conference

Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, took part in the 39th ASEANAPOL conference, which is being held in Hanoi (Socialist Republic of Vietnam).

The Russian Minister’s address to the members of the Association of National Police of ASEAN Member Countries was dedicated to strengthening the cooperation by way of joining efforts in the fight against crime.

V. Kolokoltsev: Dear Mr. Chairman! Dear colleagues, ladies and gentlemen!

On behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, I am pleased to welcome the participants of the conference and express gratitude to the Vietnamese side for the warm welcome and for the organization of this event.

The result of the third Russia-ASEAN summit was a decision taken by leaders to consolidate the strategic nature of relations between Russia and the Association, including in the law enforcement area.

Russia is ready to work with the ASEAN in the sphere of ensuring security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. Building an adequate to modern realities architecture of equal and indivisible security based on mutual respect, trust and the supremacy of the international law, will facilitate the search for effective answers to the whole complex of challenges and threats.

An urgent task is to build-up joint efforts to counter international terrorism and transnational crime.

Since 2014, when the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation received the status of an ASEANAPOL dialogue partner, in our opinion, a large positive experience of cooperation has been accumulated in various areas.

The training courses we organize annually for representatives of ASEAN law enforcement agencies are of particular importance in this regard.

We are ready to accept In 2020, another group of policemen from ASEAN countries on the topic of solving crimes in the field of drug trafficking.

The Russian side is determined to continue a constructive dialog with the “G-10” in this direction.

This was once again confirmed during a regular meeting of Russia-ASEAN senior officials on the anti-drug cooperation.

The Ministry has concluded a number of international documents with the countries of the Association in this area. Specific steps have been outlined for cooperation with Thailand and Cambodia.

Our joint work with ASEAN within the framework of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs deserves a positive assessment. At the 62nd session in March of this year, a balanced Ministerial statement was adopted in support of the current interstate drug control regime.

We believe it necessary to increase the effect of international law enforcement cooperation in other areas.

The dialog of law enforcement agencies in the field of international information security has high potential.

We look forward to the consistent implementation of the Statement on Cooperation in the Field of Securing the Use of Information and Communication Technologies adopted at the Russia-ASEAN Summit last year and the launch of a specialized joint mechanism by the end of this year.

The anti-terrorism security and stability of the region will be strengthened by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the ASEANAPOL.

Dear Colleagues,

In conclusion, I would like to emphasize our focus on increasing the efficiency and practical return on cooperation with ASEANAPOL in order to ensure stability and security in the region.

Thank you for attention.

