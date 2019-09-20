Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin arrived at the Donguz training ground to watch the main phase of the Centre 2019 strategic command-and-staff exercises.

The Russian President will meet there with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov Jeenbekov SooronbayPresident of Kyrgyzstan . The leaders of Russia and Kyrgyzstan will also inspect an exhibition of weapons and military equipment.

The Centre 2019 strategic command-and-staff exercises involve about 128,000 service members from eight countries: Russia, China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Over 20,000 pieces of weaponry and military equipment and about 600 aircraft are taking part in the exercises. Certain phases of these exercises are taking place on training grounds of partner countries. The exercises will end on September 21.

MIL OSI