Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets the UNDP Resident Representative in Belarus

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-09-2019

On September 20, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Belarus, Alexandra Solovieva.

The interlocutors discussed the development of the next UNDP Country Programme for Belarus for 2021–2025. Attention was also paid to the preparation of the National Strategic Consultations planned to be held on September 25, 2019. This event, with the participation of the national partners, will address the priorities of the future Programme.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the importance to include in the Programme the priorities in such spheres as the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals; overcoming the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster and restoring the affected territories through partnerships, innovations and investments; strengthening the potential of Belarus after the planned accession to the World Trade Organization.

Background Information: the United Nations Development Program is one of the key partners of Belarus in the field of implementation of international assistance projects. Belarus has been cooperating with the UNDP since 1992.

The UNDP is currently implementing the fifth Country Program for Belarus for 2016–2020. The total budget of the projects implemented in 2016–2018 and planned for 2019–2020 is approaching USD 54 million.

