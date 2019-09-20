Vladimir Kolokoltsev met with Vietnamese police officers – graduates of departmental universities

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In Hanoi, a meeting was held between the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and his Vietnamese colleagues. About 400 officers, who studied at different times at departmental universities of the MIA of Russia system, were invited to the event. Today they work at senior positions in the Ministry of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. 18 of them have general ranks.

The Russian Minister noted that for decades, the educational institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation had been enjoying well-deserved authority both domestically and abroad. They are known for their scientific schools and high level of police training. Experts from many countries around the world successfully apply the knowledge gained in educational institutions of Russia to effectively solve problems of protecting and ensuring the legitimate rights of citizens.

“Our graduates hold leading positions in the structures of law enforcement bodies of various states, spread the traditions of mutual respect and strengthen international cooperation,” the Chief of the Russian MIA emphasized.

The meeting participants spoke about the main activities of their units, the technologies used to solve crimes and ensure public order. They also expressed appreciation of the high level of professional training received in Russia, shared their memories of tutors and classmates.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia drew attention to the fact that those present at the event were not only fluent in the Russian language, but were well acquainted with Russian history and culture.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev wished his colleagues further fruitful work, good health and well-being.

