Working trip to Korelichi District, Grodno Oblast

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

20 September 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko paid a working trip to Grodno Oblast on 20 September to get familiar with the flax processing technology and see how the harvesting campaign proceeds.The head of state visited the Chernyakhovsky-Agro farm to take stock of the progress in fodder conservation in Belarus and Grodno Oblast in particular. The Belarusian leader was shown samples of maize for silage harvesters.Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that the sowing in the north of Belarus, Vitebsk Oblast, needs to be finished as soon as possible taking into account the current weather conditions. “The number one task for today is to sow. We need to finish it by 1 October,” the Belarusian leader said.The head of state also highlighted the importance of a well-balanced strategy for maize harvesting, depending on conditions and needs of the region. “We have a good maize harvest this year. The current task for the local authorities is to clean up the fields which can be waterlogged after rains so as not to lose maize,” he said.The President was updated on the ongoing harvest, progress in autumn fieldwork and fodder conservation, and fertilizer reserves.Potato harvest was also on the agenda of the President’s working trip to Grodno Oblast. Agriculture and Food Minister Anatoly Khotko reported to the President that potatoes were harvested on more than 40% of the planted areas. This year’s yield is over 325-330 centners per hectare, which is higher than a year ago.According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, Belarus needs to work on increasing the potato yield. The country has already been showing successful examples in the area. “Half of my experimental field has been harvested to yield nearly 600 centners per hectare. Good farmers have the same yield as well. The figure of 300-320 centners per hectare is a thing of the past. We need to reach at last 400-450 centners per hectare and use the right sowing technology,” the head of state said.The President was updated on the social and economic development of Grodno Oblast and its agricultural status. Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized the need to stick to the targets set before: “The targets must be met. Look for additional reserves and fulfill the plans.”Aleksandr Lukashenko was shown both national and foreign maize and forage harvesters. It was noted that the quality of domestic equipment meets the needs of agrarians in general. Designers, however, continue working on improving technological processes.

MIL OSI