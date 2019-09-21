Greetings on opening of All Russia 2019 journalism festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”Over the years of its existence, your forum has always been noted by its full and relevant agenda. The event brings together reporters, commentators, editors and heads of various media outlets form across Russia. Each of you has your experience in work and your own approaches to covering events and their analysis. Most importantly, your offices follow their own editorial policies of communicating with readers and the audience. The forum provides vast opportunities for substantial discussions and exchange of opinions on achievements and issues in your professional activities, as well as on the present and future of regional media. Including with respect to feedback.

Today, the media serve as an efficient tool for public oversight. They facilitate direct meaningful dialogue between citizens and authorities. In addition to providing effective and constructive criticism of government officials, journalists start useful initiatives. Such a constructive and responsible stance helps local government bodies and regional authorities take more efficient efforts to address issues that concern people, and also raises citizens’ interest and urges them to engage in implementing community-based and important social projects.

This promotes a greater quality and influence of the Russian media, which play a major role in advancing the country towards ambitious development goals.“

