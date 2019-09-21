Greetings on Russian National Running Day, Cross the Nation 2019

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”It is gratifying that this wonderful sports festival confidently expands its borders and engages an increasing number of people in running. The Cross the Nation day, which is held nationwide and noted for its ever-present friendly and inspiring atmosphere, becomes a truly exciting event for a huge number of enthusiasts of active lifestyle in our country.

I am confident that this year’s Cross the Nation will be an impressive event which will serve to further promote physical activities and sports, particularly among the younger generation, and, of course, will be an unforgettable experience for numerous spectators and fans – all those to support their families and friends during this representational competition.“

