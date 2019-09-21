Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In his messages, the President of Russia noted with satisfaction that the Russian-Armenian relations are based on friendship and alliance, as well as centuries-long traditions of spiritual affinity and mutual respect.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in further development of efficient cooperation between Russia and Armenia in political, trade and economic, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as in boosting their partnership in the Eurasian integration in the interests of the two countries’ brotherly peoples and in order to ensure security and stability in the South Caucasus region.

MIL OSI