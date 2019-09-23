Greetings on opening of Friends of Protected Islands International Meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Volunteers, teachers, employees of nature reserves and parks, businesspeople, experts, and of course, first and foremost, school and university students have assembled here. The volunteer movement, aimed at promoting the development of specially protected natural areas and preserving our natural and cultural heritage, was born from their initiative.

It is gratifying that even at your young age you have demonstrated an active civil stance and want to help Russia with useful deeds, which deserves great respect.

Today the organisation of friends of protected islands has more than a million members. I am sure that this unique project will continue to expand creative horizons and involve new like-minded people from different regions of Russia and other countries and will also realise interesting educational and cultural programmes for environmental and patriotic education.”

