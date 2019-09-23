Greetings to Second International Oncology and Radiology Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is gratifying that such meetings between doctors and scientists from around the world have become traditional. They are very important practically and also help to consolidate efforts towards dealing with professional matters that constitute key social, economic and humanitarian priorities.

Dangerous cancer diseases that cause serious health problems are a challenge for humankind as a whole. We need broad international cooperation to respond to this challenge and to achieve a breakthrough in the treatment of such diseases, cooperation aimed at sharing the best clinical practices and finding novel methods of treatment based on an interdisciplinary approach and the integration of nuclear and digital technologies, as well as the latest achievements in the field of biology, chemistry, genetics and other fundamental sciences.

Russia is open to partnership. At the same time, I would like to point out that the development of a cutting-edge, primarily patient-centred cancer care, prevention, early detection and effective treatment of diseases are the key development areas of the Russian healthcare system and a priority policy of the state.

These efforts call for close interaction and the development of partner relations between the medical, research and education communities, state authorities, NGOs and volunteer organisations, as well as wide use of novel Russian and international experience.

I am confident that this forum, which is being held with support from and at the venues of leading Russian organisations, such as the National Medical Research Radiological Centre and the Hertsen Moscow Oncology Research Centre, will serve to promote these efforts.”

MIL OSI