Meeting with Mogilev Oblast Governor Leonid Zayats, Aide to Belarus’ President Mikhail Rusy

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

23 September 2019

Support and financing for projects, including regional ones, are conditioned upon feasibility of these projects, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Mogilev Oblast Governor Leonid Zayats and Aide to the President – Inspector for Mogilev Oblast Mikhail Rusy on 23 September.

“You were supposed to thoroughly study the situation in the region and offer your vision of the region’s development. At least, you wanted to put forward a plan for five years ahead,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

At the very start of the meeting, the head of state emphasized that if the regional authorities plan to apply for support and finances, they need to keep in mind that there are also other regions in the country. “You should keep in mind all the time that the President keeps track of Grodno Oblast, Brest Oblast and Gomel Oblast, too. You know that unfortunately Gomel Oblast has as many issues as Mogilev Oblast and even Vitebsk Oblast. Therefore, let us discuss all your proposals and problems taking into account financial resources of our country,” the President said.

He reiterated that funds can be allocated only after thorough calculations and guarantees that they will be utilized properly. “I really trust you, however, there will be no money in exchange for promises. We should see clear-cut calculations. If you start a project, we need to see when it will pay back. This pertains not only to the money provided by the central budget or banks, but also your own resources. It is highly important for you. If you plan to borrow money and give it back in 15-20 years, no one will agree to that. We will not be there by this time,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that proposals should be feasible and, most importantly, the resources to be allocated should start working immediately.

“Even if you receive some resources with a grace period and on installment plans, we should see positive changes starting from the following day. If this does not happen or if we see that it is impossible, do not even start this conversation. Once you get money, it should start working the following day and give some positive effect in the form of taxes, return of loans, salaries, production and sale of goods on the domestic and foreign markets,” the President said.

“This is the cornerstone of our dialogue on Mogilev Oblast. Do not follow the principle “the more you ask for, the more you get”. Do not do that,” the head of state said.

While implementing the projects planned, it is necessary to promptly address emerging issues and to seize new opportunities, Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “Remove the red tape as much as you can. If you see some opportunities on the horizon, jump at them right away. Be agile and act fast. If you raised some issues with the government and you are not happy with the speed they deal with these issues, I assure you we can become faster,” the President said.

The head of state also asked about the situation in the region, including the preparation of the cattle breeding industry for the winter season, supply of fodder, discipline and technology observance.

Leonid Zayats assured the President that the situation in the region is calm, manageable and predictable. The sowing of winter crops is nearing completion. These works are to be finished by 1 October as planned.

MIL OSI