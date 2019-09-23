President of the Republic of Poland / News / Joint Declaration on Advancing Defense Cooperation

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Joint Declaration on Advancing Defense Cooperation

The Republic of Poland (Poland) and the United States of America (the United States) continue to strengthen our strategic and defense relationship, which enhances our mutual security and that of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.Building on the Joint Declaration on Defense Cooperation Regarding United States Force Posture in the Republic of Poland signed June 12, 2019, we continue to develop the plan to bolster Polish–United States military ties and United States defense and deterrence capabilities in Poland. These capabilities presently include approximately 4,500 rotational United States military personnel. As noted, this enduring presence is expected to grow by approximately 1,000 additional United States military personnel in the near term.Poland and the United States have determined locations for this planned enhanced United States military presence.

Poznań is to host the Division Headquarters (Forward) and the United States Army area support group.

Drawsko Pomorskie is to host the primary Combat Training Center for joint use by the Polish and United States Armed Forces.

Wrocław-Strachowice is to host the United States Air Force aerial port of debarkation.

Łask is to host the United States Air Force remotely piloted aircraft squadron.

Powidz is to host a combat aviation brigade, a combat sustainment support battalion, and a special operations forces facility.

Lubliniec is to host a further special operations forces facility.

Additionally, Poland and the United States have engaged in extensive dialogue about the most suitable location in Poland for an armored brigade combat team. These discussions are ongoing and reflect the close operational and strategic cooperation of Poland and the United States. Poland and the United States remain optimistic about identifying the location for the armored brigade combat team.

Poland and the United States reaffirm their mutual commitment to seek to conclude the international agreements and arrangements necessary to enable enhanced infrastructure and defense cooperation, including by streamlining the functioning of the United States forces in Poland. These agreements will further strengthen our partnership and the security of the North Atlantic Treaty area.

ANDRZEJ DUDA DONALD J. TRUMP

President of the Republic of Poland President of the United States of America

MIL OSI