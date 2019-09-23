President of the Republic of Poland / News / President addresses Polish community in New Britain

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda, who began a four-day US visit on Sunday, met with the Polish community of New Britain, Connecticut, and decorated their outstanding representatives during a ceremony at Walnut Hill Park.

Addressing the Polish diaspora representatives, Duda said that Poles have been in the United States since the United States was founded and Poles like Kazimierz Pulaski and Tadeusz Kosciuszko fought for the country’s freedom and democracy along with many anonymous emigrants from Poland.

“We can be proud because many Poles have beautifully contributed to US history by developing the state, science, culture, and working hard so that this country is one of the most powerful in the world, the world’s largest economy,” he also said, adding that at the same time the Poles living in the US “have never forgotten about her homeland,” and their support allowed Poland to join NATO faster, and today “it pays off through the fact that thousands of US Army soldiers are stationing in Poland.”

Andrzej Duda also said that Poland expects soon to become part of the visa-waiver programme, which is also because “the situation in Poland has improved, people live more prosperous lives and do not have to look for a better future in the United States.”

“Our country’s economic situation is improving (…) and the relations between Poland and the United States are partner relations,” the Polish president said.

The meeting at Walnut Hill Park was attended by a number of US politicians, including Republican Senator Christopher Murphy, the head of the Polish-American group in the US Senate. According to him, Polish-American relations are improving in economy and defence, also thanks to the “personal merit” of the Polish president.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont talked about the historical ties of Poland and the United States, and Mayor of New Britain Erin Stewart handed Duda the keys to the city.

The Polish president and his wife began a US visit on Sunday, during which Duda is scheduled to attend the general debate of the 74th UN General Assembly and is expected to speak with US President Donald Trump. (PAP)

MIL OSI