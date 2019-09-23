Report of Chairman of State Military Industrial Committee Roman Golovchenko

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus should beef up security amid external political challenges, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he heard out a report of Chairman of the Belarusian State Military Industrial Committee Roman Golovchenko on 23 September.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that after the dissolution of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty Belarus had been in the center of attention. The President emphasized that the country is totally against the deployment of such weapons in Europe. “I have already spoken about it many times,” the head of state said.

Therefore, he explained that Roman Golovchenko’s report should not be viewed as saber-rattling. “The issue is that we are also in this boiler, in this hot political spot, and we cannot but beef up security. Unfortunately, the world does not become a safer place. We see it and, of course, we must take certain measures,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President asked about the current state of affairs at the State Military Industrial Committee and about its major areas of focus. The head of state also asked about the development of enterprises in relation to which he had given instructions. In particular, these are the 558th Aviation Repair Plant in Baranovichi, the Orsha Aviation Repair Plant, the Baran-based enterprise Tekhnika Svyazi. “There were several instructions. Especially when we inspected new armament systems. How are these instructions fulfilled? They are mostly meant to restore the operation of existing enterprises. They are connected with the production of the newest pieces of armament that we are capable of making today,” the head of state said.

He also asked about the development of the missile industry. Aleksandr Lukashenko recalled that an intermediate-range missile had been already designed in Belarus, and that plans had been made to design even more powerful weapons. “The objective was to increase the range and power of these missiles using the basis that we have, the experience of our partners, first of all, in the People’s Republic of China with which we actively cooperate in missile construction. I want to know about the progress in this field and about the resolution of pending tasks,” the President said.

Roman Golovchenko told the President that the instructions for the committee are fulfilled this year. Enterprises, included in the system of the State Military Industrial Committee, are profitable, salaries are constantly on the rise. According to him, the State Military Industrial Committee monitors the operation of subordinate enterprises and other organizations of the defense sector.

“At present salaries make up Br1,600. They will reach Br1,700 by the end of the year. This is a rather high level,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized the need to increase salaries of low-paid workers. “Let’s take Orsha as an example. It will good if salaries reach at least Br1,000 on average by the year-end. There are low-paid workers in the system of the State Military Industrial Committee, just like all over the country, and their salaries should be increased to this average level. I don’t mean that we should pay unearned money to people,” the head of state said. “No, we need to step up efforts today, we are working on the market: the more we earn, the more we will get. You need to pay decent salaries to people if you hire them.”

The President added that Br1,000 is not an exorbitant amount. This is the minimal average level that the state should pay, the rest depends on citizens. “But we must give this minimum, this safety cushion to people,” Aleksandr Lukashenko concluded.

