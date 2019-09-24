Greetings on Nuclear Industry Workers’ Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The domestic nuclear industry has always employed true professionals, courageous people who are enthusiastic about their jobs – scientists, designers, engineers and other professionals. Their strenuous, creative work, amazing breakthrough achievements and successes have largely created the industry’s powerful potential and opened up unique opportunities for space and Arctic exploration and effective development of the energy industry, science and healthcare.

It is important to ensure that this tremendous intellectual and technological legacy and the truly inexhaustible innovative potential of the nuclear industry are fully utilised to modernize the nation’s economy, ensure national defence capability and energy security and enhance Russia’s competitive edge in global markets. I would like to note that unquestionable achievements of the current generation of nuclear industry workers include the development of new generation weapons capable of ensuring a global strategic balance for decades to come; development of nuclear generation in line with the latest requirements and fast neutron reactors; completion of the construction of the world’s first floating nuclear power plant; and a tangible contribution to digitization, as well as applied and fundamental science.

I am confident that you will continue developing incredible professional traditions, and work honestly and conscientiously for the benefit of Russia and its people.”

MIL OSI