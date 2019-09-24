In Novgorod Region, Suspect of Preparing Extortion on Large Scale was Placed into Custody

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Novgorodsky District Court examined the petition of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region to select a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of the suspect accused of preparing extortion on a particularly large scale. The 49-year-old resident of Veliky Novgorod is the defendant in the criminal case.

It was preliminarily established that in the summer of 2019, he developed a criminal plan of extorting 30 million rubles from a local entrepreneur. To realize his criminal intentions, the offender held a search for accomplices in the territory of the Leningrad Region. According to the plan of the customer, they had to get hold of the businessman’s money under the threat of violence and destruction of his property. Information about the impending crime became known to the police, who, in the framework of the developed operational combination, acted as executors.

Subsequently, the defendant was detained by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region in collaboration with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region after a meeting with “executors” in Veliky Novgorod, where the offender discussed the details of the illegal actions, as well as the size of the remuneration for the “work” done.

Based on the results of the meeting, the court satisfied the petition of the investigation and ruled on the selection of the measure of restraint for the accused in the form of remand in custody for two months – until November 16, 2019.

Police officers continue operational activities and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the committed crime.

MIL OSI