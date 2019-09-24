On September 25, the President will attend INTOSAI Congress

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) was established in 1953 to promote cooperation between national supreme audit institutions and to improve government audit around the world.

The current membership includes 194 institutions. The supreme body is the congress that convenes once every three years in different countries.

This year the INTOSAI Congress (XXIII INCOSAI) is being held in Moscow under two themes: Information Technologies for the Development of Public Administration, and The Role of Supreme Audit Institutions in the Achievement of National Priorities and Goals.

Attending the congress are over 600 delegates from 168 audit institutions. During the congress, the powers of INTOSAI President and Chair of the INTOSAI Governing Board will be handed over for the next three years to Chair of the Accounts Chamber of Russia Alexei Kudrin Kudrin AlexeiChairman of the Accounts Chamber .

MIL OSI