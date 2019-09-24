Russia to hold World Investor Week

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

From 30 September to 6 October, the 3rd World Investor Week will be held in Russia and, at the same time, in over 90 countries worldwide. This is a global initiative organised by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). In line with IOSCO objectives, the Bank of Russia seeks to better inform the public about investment opportunities in the financial market and about the regulator’s activity with respect to protecting investors’ and financial consumers’ rights.

On 30 September, Investor Week will be opened with a live address by the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Sergey Shvetsov on the regulator’s social media sites. Followers of the Bank of Russia’s Facebook, VK and YouTube accounts will be able to learn about principal innovations that will be implemented in the securities market, about the latest trends in the regulation of this segment of the financial market, and about the protection of the rights of retail investors. They will also be able to ask Sergey Shvetsov their questions. The live stream will start at 7:00 PM Moscow time.

On 1 October, the Association for Financial Literacy Improvement (AFLI) will hold a webinar marathon on financial planning and investment. The webinar will cover topics that any private investor needs to have a good understanding of: from personal financial planning to analysing financial portfolio risks. The marathon will take place from 9:40 AM to 2:40 PM Moscow time.

On 3 October, the 4th International Conference on Protection of Rights of Financial Consumers ‘Financial Safety Territory’ will be held in Moscow with the participation of Ksenia Yudaeva, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia. The protection of retail investors will be among the conference’s major topics.

Over the course of World Investor Week, senior students will have an opportunity to attend online classes on investment basics, investments in securities, and using various financial instruments. Bank of Russia experts will give lectures and hold seminars in schools, colleges and universities all over Russia on smart investment activity in the financial market.

Furthermore, educational events will be held in all Russian regions arranged by representatives of financial institutions, members of the Expert Council on Financial Literacy under the Bank of Russia, and other financial market participants.

