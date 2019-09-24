Three foreign citizens trying to organize sale of large batch of heroin were detained by operatives in the Tambovsky District

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the early morning of September 20, on the 446th kilometer of the Caspian R-22 federal highway in the Tambovsky District, investigators of the Drug Control Administration of the Regional MIA Administration stopped a Kia Serato car with number plates of Moscow and the Moscow Region. The detectives had operational information that drug couriers were moving in that car. Inside the car there were three foreign citizens from neighboring countries, who were delivered to the Drug Control Unit of the MIA Administration. During the search of the car and personal search of the passengers the police found in their clothes several bundles with narcotic substance. An examination showed that it was heroin with a total weight of 215 grams.

Foreigners delivered to the police admitted that they had bought in the capital via the Internet a consignment of drugs for distribution in the Tambov Region. The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Regional Administration has instituted criminal proceedings against citizens of neighboring countries on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The legislation provides for the commission of this crime criminal responsibility in the form of imprisonment for up to 20 years. By a court decision, for the period of the criminal investigation, they were arrested and placed in a pre-trial detention center.

